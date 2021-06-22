Cancel
Endress+Hauser Launches A New Generation Of Liquid Analysis Sensors

wateronline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemosens 2.0 digital technology provides simple, safe, and connected liquid analysis. Process plants typically use a multitude of sensors, each of which is normally connected to a transmitter. Older sensor technologies use analog signals to communicate with transmitters, but more modern models employ digital technology to improve accuracy, ease calibration, simplify troubleshooting, and reduce required maintenance.

www.wateronline.com
