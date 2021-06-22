Seeq & AWS Announce Launch Of SaaS Migration Program

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Prancer Enterprise is announcing a new feature in its Shift-Left suite of security tools. With the latest version, Prancer supports Static Code Analysis of the AWS Controllers for Kubernetes (ACK) to understand the cloud security misconfigurations. Prancer Platform is committed to the Shift-Left mindset and empowers developers to security scan their Infrastructure as Code (IaC) before deploying it to the cloud environments. With this new release, Prancer platform can crawl the repositories and security scan AWS Controllers for Kubernetes (ACK) YAML files.