Seeq & AWS Announce Launch Of SaaS Migration Program
Seeq and Amazon Web Services partner to accelerate customer migration to a Seeq-managed SaaS solution on AWS. Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, today announces the launch of a new program, the Seeq SaaS Workshop. In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Seeq SaaS Workshop simplifies the migration path to the cloud for Seeq’s on premise customers. Seeq SaaS on AWS benefits for manufacturing organizations include ease of deployment, added support, and faster access to new Seeq capabilities.www.wateronline.com