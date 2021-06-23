Mastercard: Digital Identity Aligns Security With Consumer Experience
After countless data breaches and hacker attempts on their personal data, consumers are pretty well fed-up with the problem and have taken on a zero-tolerance stance, the recent PYMNTS and NuData Securing eCommerce study said. The report found that consumers take data theft and fraud so seriously that nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of all eCommerce shoppers report that even a single instance of personal data theft would cause them to almost never choose to shop with the merchant responsible.