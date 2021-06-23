How to Use Node Streams to Transform the Largest POI Database

This paper proposes a novel way of doing audio synthesis at the waveform level using Transformer architectures. We propose a deep neural network for generating waveforms, similar to wavenet \cite{oord2016wavenet}. This is fully probabilistic, auto-regressive, and causal, i.e. each sample generated depends only on the previously observed samples. Our approach outperforms a widely used wavenet architecture by up to 9\% on a similar dataset for predicting the next step. Using the attention mechanism, we enable the architecture to learn which audio samples are important for the prediction of the future sample. We show how causal transformer generative models can be used for raw waveform synthesis. We also show that this performance can be improved by another 2\% by conditioning samples over a wider context. The flexibility of the current model to synthesize audio from latent representations suggests a large number of potential applications. The novel approach of using generative transformer architectures for raw audio synthesis is, however, still far away from generating any meaningful music, without using latent codes/meta-data to aid the generation process.