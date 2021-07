At the beginning of 2020, it was the norm for any respectable technology industry leader in business to business (B2B) sales to spend upwards of 80% of their time on the road and with clients. They would be on continuous lookout for new prospects and qualified leads through face-to-face interactions, taking potential clients to sporting events and chatting them up at annual conferences. Ironically, given the industry, not much science or tech was behind the development of pipelines or closing the deal.