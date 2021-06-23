Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

New White Paper: Leveraging ISA 62443-3-2 For Automation And Control Systems Cybersecurity Risk Assessment And Risk Related Strategies

wateronline.com
 13 days ago

The International Society of Automation (ISA) and the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA), with contributing author Harold Thomas, have released a white paper entitled "Leveraging ISA 62443-3-2 For IACS Risk Assessment and Risk Related Strategies." The white paper provides the reader with an overview of ISA 62443-3-2, “Security Risk Assessment...

www.wateronline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Control Systems#Cybersecurity#White Paper#Isagca#Iacs#Isa Iec 62443#1898#Bayshore#Consoleworks#Coontec#Cyberowl#Cyphy Defense#Digital Immunity#Ford Motor Company#Fortinet#Honeywell#Idaho National Laboratory#Idaho State University#Johns Manville#Johnson Controls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Strategies for Combating Cloud Security Risks

You see it in the news; you read about it online: Another company using the cloud had a security incident that resulted in the loss of revenue/data. Why does this keep happening? What can you do to avoid being one of the victims?. Solving the cloud security problem isn’t easy....
Industryhelpnetsecurity.com

riskmethods Supply Risk Network enables enterprises to control their risk exposure

Riskmethods released riskmethods Supply Risk Network, its new hub that enables enterprises and their supply network partners to collaboratively manage supply risk. riskmethods Supply Risk Network includes riskmethods Sub-tier Visibility, a new and innovative approach to multi-tier transparency that empowers organizations and their supply partners to minimize disruptions, increase resilience, and protect brand reputation.
Economyhbr.org

Questions Every Board Should Be Asking About Insider Cybersecurity Risks

Boards working in synergy with corporate management to drive business growth — that’s the dream, right? A recent McKinsey study notes that the pandemic has brought many companies closer to this ideal relationship, as company boards of directors (BODs) have risen to the challenge during a time of crisis to guide companies during this unprecedented period. A separate McKinsey study indicates that cybersecurity has been on the board agenda for some time.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.
SoftwareZDNet

Singapore startup touts need to mitigate risks, automate cloud security

Every business, large of small, is a target of cybercriminals and should look at minimising security risks, not simply preventing them. This is essential as more businesses move to the cloud and organisations in Asia largely still lack an urgency in addressing security. Unlike their peers in the US, where...
SoftwareSFGate

informed360 Releases Enhanced Risk Assessment Tool

Informed360, a leading provider of ethics and compliance management software, today announced the release of its new Dynamic Risk Assessments module, further expanding the capabilities of its innovative software platform. informed360’s Dynamic Risk Assessments module is purpose built for ethics and compliance programs, but powerful enough for enterprise risk. Offering...
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Understanding and Mitigating Cyber Risk in the Healthcare System

On October 28 2020, hackers attacked the University of Vermont (UVM) Medical Center in Burlington. According to the hospital, the hackers hit some 5000 computer systems and 1300 servers with a ransomware attack, first shutting down internal hospital applications, then targeting its electronic health records database. It was only at the end of December that services were nearly fully restored, with the outages costing the hospital tens of millions of dollars. Even worse, officials said the attack prevented the hospital from providing essential services – such as chemotherapy for cancer patients – who had to be sent out to other institutions for care.
Technologythreatpost.com

Users Clueless About Cybersecurity Risks: Study

The return to offices, coupled with uninformed users (including IT pros) has teed up an unprecedented risk of enterprise attack. Organizations are facing yet another unprecedented threat to their cybersecurity now that employees are headed back into offices with their personal devices, lax security hygiene and no clue about some of the most catastrophic attacks in history, such as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Process Automation Software Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Process Automation Software Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Process Automation Software market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Process Automation Software market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.
TechnologyBank Info Security

IBM Security Risk Quantification Smart Paper

Security risk quantification empowers business decisions. CEOs and board executives need the critical ability to connect security risk management with their overall business strategy. By quantifying security risk into dollar amounts, executive board members get a better understanding of what potential financial impacts their organizations face without taking corrective actions. Security risk quantification makes security strategy consumable to upper management including board executives for buy-in.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

2021-2026 Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Market Report | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more

A research assessment conducted to provide a thorough analysis of the Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Market and different parts of the market mostly envelops the market dynamics stating the complete market segment starting the market size and share worldwide defined and the Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) market circumstance including the sales and marketing strategies, supply chain and financial status. Along with this, the competitive landscape of the Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) market with leading companies and their market outlook is also offered in the market report implying the compelling consolidations, acquisitions and coordinated efforts endorsed by the main players to improve the general market scope later on.
Aerospace & Defenseinforisktoday.com

Report Urges NASA to Improve Cybersecurity Risk Management

A government watchdog is urging NASA's administrator to make multiple improvements to its cybersecurity and risk management policies to counter threats to the space agency's network infrastructure and data, according to a report released this week. In a letter sent to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the Government Accountability Office is...
Technologyarxiv.org

A preliminary approach to knowledge integrity risk assessment in Wikipedia projects

Wikipedia is one of the main repositories of free knowledge available today, with a central role in the Web ecosystem. For this reason, it can also be a battleground for actors trying to impose specific points of view or even spreading disinformation online. There is a growing need to monitor its "health" but this is not an easy task. Wikipedia exists in over 300 language editions and each project is maintained by a different community, with their own strengths, weaknesses and limitations. In this paper, we introduce a taxonomy of knowledge integrity risks across Wikipedia projects and a first set of indicators to assess internal risks related to community and content issues, as well as external threats such as the geopolitical and media landscape. On top of this taxonomy, we offer a preliminary analysis illustrating how the lack of editors' geographical diversity might represent a knowledge integrity risk. These are the first steps of a research project to build a Wikipedia Knowledge Integrity Risk Observatory.
Softwarearxiv.org

Synchronization Strategies for Multi-agent Networked Control Systems

With the advent of 21st century and increasing advancements in the field of technology and connectivity, inter-networking in real-time has achieved great importance. Distributed control and multi-agent paradigm has groped rapidly with history of big time failures of centralized systems in the past. The concepts of synchronization and network control systems have been used extensively in the near past to map, analyze and solve defined set of objectives. In this thesis, a diverse set of applications from power flow point of view are taken into consideration and modelled/analyzed using synchronization as the central theme. These systems are proposed (or assumed) to be network connected and its control has been devised accordingly. It has been shown how some examples from nature can help recreate similar dynamics synthetically and help achieve system objectives. Few of the applications of the smart world have been ascribed in the thesis and distributed control of these seen from a multi-agent perspective have been devised in order to better design and operate such systems in real-time. Synchronization happens to be the heart of all the networks, as all the agents work in tandem in order to provide to a common objective as well abide by the defined constraints. As an inflection to the work, I set up a platform for development of new distributed and fast acting control strategies for conventional as well as futuristic control systems existing/non-existing in the literature. As a major contribution of this dissertation, by combining the ideas from physics and power systems, I open up various interesting phenomena already existing in either fields to be explored for one another.
Technologymibiz.com

Cybersecurity experts say automation also brings risk

For manufacturers adopting Industry 4.0 technology into their operations, experts warn: With automation comes risk. “You always add risk the minute you network a piece of equipment,” said Jeff Farr, CEO of Prescott, a startup that works with manufacturers and their managed service providers (MSP) to provide assistance in navigating government cybersecurity compliance issues.
Technologywateronline.com

Cybersecurity Hygiene Is Effective Preventive Maintenance

Organizations can enhance cybersecurity and minimize cyberattacks by improving basic cybersecurity hygiene. Cyberattacks are escalating in the real world. Recent events raise concerns about loss of fuel, interruption of electricity, alteration of chemicals in drinking water, and impairment of other critical infrastructure. These concerns are not new to industrial control system (ICS) defenders, responders to incidents, and system assessors. Numerous thwarted and successful incidents occur, but don’t always make the news.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Performance Management Systems Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Jazz, Kronos, Lumesse

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Performance Management Systems Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Performance Management Systems Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Performance Management Systems market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Performance Management Systems Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Cloud Security Software Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Avanan, Cisco Systems, Cloudpassage, Imperva

The latest study released on the Global Cloud Security Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Cloud Security Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Softwareaithority.com

Check Point Software Technologies Sponsors The Smart Factory @ Wichita by Deloitte to Demonstrate the Need for an Integrated Cyber Security Approach

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announced it has become a sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte. The sponsorship identifies the need for cyber security as a core component of any secure smart factory and enables Check Point customers’ access to experience the advanced manufacturing methods and technologies at the heart of digital transformation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy