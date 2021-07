Two people died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Hardy, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Jeffery D. Bennett, 57, of Hardy and Vickie K. Bivins, 56, of Salem died when the 2005 Chevrolet they were in on West Firetower Road about 7:30 p.m. failed to stop at the U.S. 63 intersection and overturned twice, the report said. Bennett was driving, the report said.