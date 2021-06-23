Cancel
Pulaski County, AR

State lawyers urge judge to dismiss suit over new vote laws

Arkansas Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA voting-rights lawsuit challenging the legality of a quartet of Arkansas election changes passed by lawmakers this year must be dismissed because there is no evidence the new laws will harm voters, state lawyers assert in a response to the month-old litigation. Plaintiffs Arkansas United, an immigrant-advocacy group, and The...

