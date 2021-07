Want to know how to make side income as a web developer? Then this article is for you. Here you'll get to know which are the best ways to earn well. Well, passive income is one of the strongest income sources someone can have. First of all, in order to make the passive income, you’ll have to put in initial work to set up the streams of passive income, but unlike your 9–5 job you don’t really need to be working every second actively for income.