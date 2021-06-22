UTRWD Breaks Ground On North Texas' Newest Lake

Lake Ralph Hall groundbreaking celebrates ‘Water for the People’. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD) celebrated the groundbreaking of Lake Ralph Hall, North Texas’ newest lake and one of the first built in Texas in decades. Named after the late longtime U.S. Congressman Ralph M. Hall, the new reservoir will be located on the North Sulphur River in southeast Fannin County, just north of the City of Ladonia. Created by the State of Texas as a conservation and reclamation district on June 16, 1989, UTRWD also celebrated its 32nd birthday.