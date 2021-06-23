Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

7 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mods to Keep Things Interesting

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is here, bringing back the Mass Effect trilogy with better graphics, slightly tweaked gameplay and modernised camera angles. It’s a great way of revisiting one of the best Sci-fi RPGs in gaming history or falling into it for the first time. For better or worse, the gameplay is mostly unchanged, letting you experience the games as they were designed.

hackernoon.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

466
Followers
7K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mods#Modding#Sci Fi#Mass Effect 3#Paragon#Better Camera#Fov#Mass Effects 1#Moveme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Mass Effect Animated Series Rumored To Be In The Works At Netflix

Netflix have made it perfectly clear that mining video game properties for new content is going to be an integral part of the company’s film and television strategy over the coming years, with a slew of feature length and episodic projects in various stages of development, and a new rumor claims that Mass Effect could be next in line.
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect 2 Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Mass Effect 2 wiki guide is all about the Horizon level, including how to get through all combat encounters, where to find all collectibles, and pick the right dialogue choices for your playthrough. The Horizon Mission is a mandatory story Mission, and marks the end of...
Video GamesIGN

Mass Effect 2 Full Game Part 01 - Prologue

This is the first part of the complete Mass Effect 2 Legendary Edition gameplay walkthrough, covering the Prologue of Mass Effect 2. Timestamps: 0:00:01 - Opening Cutscene 0:05:50 - Cutscene (Saving Joker, Normandy Explosion) 0:08:00 - Mass Effect: Genesis Comic 0:22:28 - Cutscene (Shepard is revived) 0:24:21 - Cutscene (Shepard Awakens) 0:24:50 - Weapon: Pistol 0:26:08 - Weapon: M-100 Grenade Launcher 0:28:15 - Meet Jacob 0:31:55 - Meet Wilson 0:36:18 - Cutscene (Meet Miranda) 0:41:00 - Cutscene (Meet the Illusive Man) 0:48:41 - Cutscene (Landing on Freedom's Progress) 0:51:45 - Cutscene (Shepard reunites with Tali) 0:56:20 - First YMIR Mech battle 0:59:15 - Cutscene (Find Veetor) 1:02:55 - Cutscene (Speak to the Illusive Man, Reunite with Joker) 1:07:18 - Cutscene (Entering the Normandy) 1:10:20 - Conversation with Yeoman Chambers 1:11:18 - Conversation with Jacob 1:13:14 - Conversation with Joker 1:16:14 - Conversation with Dr. Chakwas (Normandy: Serrice Ice Brandy) 1:17:32 - Conversation with Mess Sergeant Gardner (Normandy: Special Ingredients) 1:18:45 - Conversation with Miranda 1:21:15 - Conversation with Engineer Donnelly (Normandy: FBA Couplings) 1:24:41 - Cutscene (Head to The Citadel) For more Mass Effect guides, including all romance options, choices and consequences, check out our full Mass Effect Legendary Edition walkthrough: https://www.ign.com/wikis/mass-effect-legendary-edition.
Video GamesIGN

UNC: ExoGeni Facility - Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Gameplay Walkthrough

This part of IGN's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition gameplay walkthrough covers the UNC side mission investigating an ExoGeni Facility. For more Mass Effect guides, including all romance options, choices and consequences, check out our full Mass Effect Legendary Edition walkthrough: https://www.ign.com/wikis/mass-effect-legendary-edition.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

This mod removes mouse acceleration from Mass Effect 1 Remaster

HenBagle has released a mod that aims to completely remove mouse acceleration from the first Mass Effect Remaster. Thus, you can use this mod only for Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and not for the original/vanilla version. As the HenBagle noted, this mod modifies the movement script to disable acceleration, as...
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

The Mass Effect Novel So Hated That BioWare Apologized for It

Lore discrepancies aren’t anything unusual in extended works of fiction. With dozens, if not hundreds, of people working on the biggest properties, it’s not unusual to find a few missteps. Yet rarely is a work of tie-in media so thoroughly ripped to pieces that there’s effectively a recall and decanonization. Such was the case of the Mass Effect trilogy’s last tie-in novel, Mass Effect: Deception.

Comments / 0

Community Policy