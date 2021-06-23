7 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mods to Keep Things Interesting

This is the first part of the complete Mass Effect 2 Legendary Edition gameplay walkthrough, covering the Prologue of Mass Effect 2. Timestamps: 0:00:01 - Opening Cutscene 0:05:50 - Cutscene (Saving Joker, Normandy Explosion) 0:08:00 - Mass Effect: Genesis Comic 0:22:28 - Cutscene (Shepard is revived) 0:24:21 - Cutscene (Shepard Awakens) 0:24:50 - Weapon: Pistol 0:26:08 - Weapon: M-100 Grenade Launcher 0:28:15 - Meet Jacob 0:31:55 - Meet Wilson 0:36:18 - Cutscene (Meet Miranda) 0:41:00 - Cutscene (Meet the Illusive Man) 0:48:41 - Cutscene (Landing on Freedom's Progress) 0:51:45 - Cutscene (Shepard reunites with Tali) 0:56:20 - First YMIR Mech battle 0:59:15 - Cutscene (Find Veetor) 1:02:55 - Cutscene (Speak to the Illusive Man, Reunite with Joker) 1:07:18 - Cutscene (Entering the Normandy) 1:10:20 - Conversation with Yeoman Chambers 1:11:18 - Conversation with Jacob 1:13:14 - Conversation with Joker 1:16:14 - Conversation with Dr. Chakwas (Normandy: Serrice Ice Brandy) 1:17:32 - Conversation with Mess Sergeant Gardner (Normandy: Special Ingredients) 1:18:45 - Conversation with Miranda 1:21:15 - Conversation with Engineer Donnelly (Normandy: FBA Couplings) 1:24:41 - Cutscene (Head to The Citadel) For more Mass Effect guides, including all romance options, choices and consequences, check out our full Mass Effect Legendary Edition walkthrough: https://www.ign.com/wikis/mass-effect-legendary-edition.