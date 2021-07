Are you interested in playing battle royal games and watching anime series which are almost related and revolve around exciting games?If yes, Btooom is one of them which you can see and enjoy. Btooom is quite popular among anime lovers and it is also one of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Junya Inoue. This is a sci-fi action anime series which got a decent rating on various platforms and it got 7.1/10 ratings on IMDb. Fans who appreciated the show are still waiting for the Btooom season 2 release. When is it coming? Is it coming or not? We will let you know everything about this.