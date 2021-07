The following is a transcript of an interview with Utah Governor Spencer Cox that aired on Sunday, July 4, 2021, on "Face the Nation." ED O'KEEFE: We head west now to the Republican governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, whose state is one of four or the number of Delta variant COVID cases, has skyrocketed. Good morning, Governor. Part of why I wanted to chat with you this week is I know you have a unique situation in your state when it comes to infection rates and vaccinations. I want you to talk a little bit about that.