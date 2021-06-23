Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

10-Year Treasury Yield Flat Following Powell's Reassurances on Inflation

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields saw little movement on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a congressional testimony that inflation pressures would be temporary. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1.7 basis points to 1.489% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury...

www.nbcconnecticut.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cox
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Treasury#Core Inflation#U S Treasury#House#Cnbc#119 Day Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Auctions
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as rate-hike bets ebb, Fed minutes loom

* Spot gold may rise to $1,813/oz - technicals (Updates prices) July 5 (Reuters) - Gold held firm below a two-week high on Monday, as concerns eased over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve after a mixed bag of U.S. jobs data, while focus shifted to minutes from the U.S. central bank’s June policy meeting.
BusinessKeene Sentinel

Averting inflation crisis turns on something Fed doesn't control

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says controlling inflation expectations is key to achieving the central bank’s twin goals of price stability and maximum employment. The trouble is that it is far from clear the Fed can do that as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Expectations among consumers can vary widely, depending on their age and gender — and are not particularly sensitive to what the central bank does and says.
BusinessLife Style Extra

TREASURIES-Yields rise ahead of June jobs report

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields crept a. little higher on Thursday as the market awaited the government's. June employment report for clues on how it might influence. Federal Reserve monetary policy. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3.1 basis. points at 1.4747%. On Wednesday, it tumbled...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

10-Year Yield Increases as Jobless Claims Come in Lower Than Expected

The U.S. Labor Department reported U.S weekly jobless claims totaled 364,000. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Thursday for $40 billion of 4-week bills and $40 billion of 8-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Thursday, as weekly jobless claims data came in lower than expected, a promising...
EconomyCNBC

10-year Treasury yield dips to 1.45% ahead of economic data

U.S. Treasury yields fell Wednesday morning despite stronger employment numbers for the month of June released by ADP. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2.46 basis points to 1.456% at 4:05 p.m. EST. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1.7 basis points to 2.08%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Marketscapitalspectator.com

Estimating Fair Value For The 10-Year Treasury Yield, Part III

In recent weeks I’ve been building models that estimate a theoretical “fair value” for the world’s most important interest rate: the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (see here and here). The goal: combine the results to develop a more robust estimate by using the average. As such, more models are better and so today I introduce a third approach to econometrically approximate the “correct” level of the 10-year rate.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Trade in Tight Range Following Consumer Spending Data

NEW YORK, Jun 25 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields trailed in a narrow range on Friday after consumer spending figures for May showed a supply shortage kept general expenses unchanged. and it helped drive inflation. * The Commerce Department said the unchanged reading on consumer spending, which accounts for more...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Financial stocks lead S&P 500 sectors higher as inflation data boosts Treasury yields

The financial sector was the best performing of the S&P 500 11 stock sectors Friday, after upbeat economic data pushed Treasury yields higher. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF rallied 1.2% in afternoon trading, with 61 of 65 equity components trading higher, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.3%. Among the ETFs top holdings, shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. tacked on 0.8%, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. gained 1.0%, Bank of America Corp. advanced 2.1%, Wells Fargo & Co. climbed 2.8% and Citigroup Inc. edged up 0.4%. The sector's rally comes as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 5.4 basis points to 1.541% after data showing the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation in May marked a third straight big increase. Bank profits can benefit from higher longer-term interest rates, because that can increase the spread between what banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities.