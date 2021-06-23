Immunity Boosting Elderberry Syrups
The MegaFood Elderberry Zinc Immune Support Syrup is a new offering from the brand that's focused on supporting the overall health, wellness and immunity of a person. The syrup is formulated with organic elderberry along with Aronia berry that will deliver phytonutrients and antioxidants to help to support the immune system. The product maintains a vegetarian formula that is certified organic, certified glyphosate residue-free and Non-GMO Project Verified, while also being suitable for adults as well as children aged four and up.www.trendhunter.com