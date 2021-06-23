Sustainable Bridesmaid Dresses

Happy Friday, gang! I talked to a friend on the phone yesterday who said that she couldn’t believe how fast June has flown by. I totally agree! Is time going by faster because we have gotten older, or is it because we are busier? I had to look that question up, and here is what I found. Whatever the answer is, it’s flying by! We woke up this morning at the new Marriott hotel in Uptown. We checked in yesterday afternoon for a little staycation and a collaboration that I am doing with them. If you need a great place to stay when visiting Dallas or want a staycation, I highly recommend it! I have a busy day of shooting with the hotel, and wouldn’t you know most of it is outdoors (heatstroke!). Good thing I brought this striped blue dress with me because it’s the closest thing I have to being naked!