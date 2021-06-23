Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Sustainable Bridesmaid Dresses

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNola London is a new brand that's focused on creating modern, sustainable bridesmaid dresses, each of which is handmade to order. In order to keep its carbon footprint low, the brand relies on skilled, locally sourced manufacturers, which also helps to bolster the British industry. Some of the styles that...

www.trendhunter.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridesmaid#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelFox 59

Best maxi dresses 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to fuss-free dressing, dresses make for an excellent and easy choice. However, if you want the most comfortable dress available, the maxi dress is the perfect way to go. Maxi dresses are probably best known for their...
ApparelThe Guardian

How to dress for a return to the office

I used to think that “going to work” and “doing my job” were the same thing. But since last March, I have been doing my job but not going to work. I work every day, but I never go to the office or to shows. So I guess it turns out that going to work and doing my job are, in fact, two different things.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

STRIPED BLUE DRESS

Happy Friday, gang! I talked to a friend on the phone yesterday who said that she couldn’t believe how fast June has flown by. I totally agree! Is time going by faster because we have gotten older, or is it because we are busier? I had to look that question up, and here is what I found. Whatever the answer is, it’s flying by! We woke up this morning at the new Marriott hotel in Uptown. We checked in yesterday afternoon for a little staycation and a collaboration that I am doing with them. If you need a great place to stay when visiting Dallas or want a staycation, I highly recommend it! I have a busy day of shooting with the hotel, and wouldn’t you know most of it is outdoors (heatstroke!). Good thing I brought this striped blue dress with me because it’s the closest thing I have to being naked!
Apparelfashionisers.com

How to Accessorize Maxi Dresses

After a year and a half in and out of lockdowns, there’s no doubt that there will be a few extra dresses at the bottom of your wardrobe that you’re starting to feel a bit guilty about not wearing. What better time to talk about styling and the ability to dress down with the more informal parts of your wardrobe? As well as being heaps of fun, making the most out of the clothes in your wardrobe is also super environmentally friendly and will keep your conscience clear when it comes to the climate. Here are a few of our top favorite tips for mixing, matching and accessorizing with your forgotten maxi dresses!
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Lessons in leadership from the founder of radical fashion brand Aqua & Rock

Dea Baker founded Aqua & Rock, a sustainable fashion brand, back in 2019. A pioneer in the industry, Baker is fully committed to seeking out innovative means to rise to the challenge of creating more ethical fabrics. The brand has since gone on to win a Drapers Changemakers Award as 'One To Watch' and has even created their own sustainable fabric "Aqua Triblend," made from a mix of recycled plastic, upcycled clothing and organic cotton.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Color-Inclusive Skincare Essentials

Fighting back against the typical financial inaccessibility of clean beauty brands, UOMA by Sharon C. provides color-matching makeup and skincare essentials that are vegan, eco-friendly, and affordable. The inclusive skincare range brings a host of beauty solutions to a diverse variety of consumers, opening up the industry to those who are often left out of the skincare conversation. Sharon Chuter of UOMA Beauty started UOMA by Sharon C. to create a cutting-edge skincare brand that is truly accessible by all.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Textured Mediterranean Rugs

Designed by Inma Bermudez, the Roots collection of rugs is an ode to the designer's Mediterranean heritage. The series is made from jute fibers and weft with cotton. Richly textured and handmade in India, the rugs are made for Gan, a home decor brand. Roots rugs are available in four...
EnvironmentPosted by
WWD

Framing Fine Fabrics

In fashion, sustainability is a spectrum – and that’s why Reda Group, a manufacturer of sustainable pure Merino wool fabrics, is differentiating through an all-encompassing approach to greening its products. Reda Group told Fairchild Studio that its calling for sustainability is “conveyed through continuous and constant efforts toward safeguarding the...
Interior DesignWest Hawaii Today

Design Recipes: How to create a dazzling monochromatic color scheme

Does color have to be bright and bold? Can neutral interiors make an impact? The answer is yes. The secret? Monochromatic color schemes. Monochromatic color schemes can be luxurious and elegant while they also serve as the perfect foundation for pops of color and metallic accents, as well as a strong sense of contrast.
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the best plastic-free beauty brands in the biz, to add to your basket this Plastic Free July and beyond

According to Zero Waste Week, 120 billion units of packaging are produced by the beauty industry every year. Let that sink in. 95% of this is thrown out after one use, while the rest ends up in landfills and the ocean. The upshot is a loss of 18 million acres of forest annually, and so many toxins poisoning marine life that the United Nations predicts we’ll have more plastic than fish in our seas by 2050. If it’s not the bottles, it’s the exterior wrapping each product comes in, but change is afoot.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WWD

Best Dressed at the BET Awards

The BET Awards, held in person in Los Angeles last night, brought early summer red carpet glam from some of the industry’s biggest stars. Here, a breakdown of the night’s best looks. Best dressed of the night: Lil Nas X in Richard Quinn. What’s amazing about this Richard Quinn look...
Environmentcorvallisadvocate.com

Five Fashion Brands Saving Our Planet One Stitch at a Time

With record-breaking temperatures across Oregon this week, the need to dramatically decrease our carbon footprint is more vital than ever before. Even though. fast fashion is steadily decreasing, our continued contribution towards sustainable fashion and eco-friendly education are imperative. . Here are five sustainable fashion brands you should support when choosing...
Interior DesignTrendHunter.com

Rope-Woven Outdoor Furniture

The Charme collection of outdoor furniture evokes the sense of a warm summer breeze blowing through the trees. The woven roped design is seen on every piece to create a coherent collection. Designed by Antonio De Marco for Roberti, the Charme furniture collection can also be used indoors. The collection...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Blockchain-Verified Athleisure

Usastrong.IO is a female-owned tech marketplace with branded products, including comfort-focused athleisure that's verified on the blockchain. The red, white and blue styles include everything from crew neck designs to biker shorts that are perfect for athletic pursuits or relaxing. The designs are entirely made in the United States, which...
RelationshipsPosted by
DFW Community News

DRESS TO IMPRESS AS A WEDDING GUEST

Now that summer is in full swing, it’s officially wedding season! We gathered some of the best looks for chic wedding attendees, no matter the setting. Whether the dress code is casual cocktail or black-tie formal, Highland Park Village has you covered. Check out the pieces featured on Good Day...
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Five-in-One Coffee Makers

The 'ATONCE' compact portable coffee maker is a five-in-one solution for java enthusiasts looking to craft the perfect cup of coffee from anywhere thanks to its miniature yet versatile design. The coffee maker works to grind beans before the brewing process and features a motor with control panel to handle...
Designers & Collectionsbrides.com

New Nordeen Wedding Dresses

As micro weddings and elopements rose to peak popularity in 2020, Brenna Simmons launched her own offering of non-traditional, nature-inspired, and sustainable gowns and accessories. According to the designer, it was her admiration for love and storytelling that prompted the launch of her inaugural bridal collection—in addition to planning her own outdoor nuptials.
Relationshipskiss951.com

Bride Slammed For Ridiculous Bridesmaid List

We all know what ‘Bridezillas’ are, but one bride appears to have taken the concept to the next level! How? She sent her bridesmaids a very detailed list of demands they needed to meet! One of the bridesmaids took to “Reddit” to share the crazy list of rules. The bridesmaid,...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Pain Reduction Acupressure Mats

The WTHN Acupressure Mat is a versatile solution for those who are looking for an effective way to relax after a workout, a long day at the office and more. The mat makes use of a series of stimulating nods across the surface of the mat itself and the accompanying neck pillow, which will press into the body by utilizing the weight of the person. This will work to mimic the experience of visiting a professional practitioner for acupressure therapy without having to leave the house.