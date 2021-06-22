Girardi mans up to the Max, but Phils can't back him up

NEW YORK – Joe Girardi is not used to losing. But the Phillies are losing. They are 64-71 (.474) in 135 games since he became manager in 2020. Girardi, who never experienced a losing season in 10 years as Yankees manager, has navigated through a minefield of poor defense and relief pitching in that time. Both hurt the Phillies numerous times last week, including six blown saves in four games from Wednesday through Saturday and costly errors in the final inning that led to three blown saves on Friday and Saturday against the Mets at Citi Field.