Are Ohio lawmakers planning crimes? Why else arrange for friendly juries if they get caught? The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It appears if Ohio Republicans get caught in wrongdoing, they want a home-court advantage. You can listen online here. Republican-backed legislation to allow Ohio politicians accused of corruption to be tried in their home counties rather than Columbus cleared an Ohio House committee Tuesday. Republicans supporting the bill stayed silent during Tuesday’s hearing, offering no reasons why they think it’s a good idea. Another piece of legislation, the so-called Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act, has hit a dead-end ... but not before it made the state a subject of ridicule. And Cedar Point will get to celebrate its 150th anniversary, although a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic.