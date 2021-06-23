Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Are Ohio lawmakers planning crimes? Why else arrange for friendly juries if they get caught? The Wake Up podcast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It appears if Ohio Republicans get caught in wrongdoing, they want a home-court advantage. You can listen online here. Republican-backed legislation to allow Ohio politicians accused of corruption to be tried in their home counties rather than Columbus cleared an Ohio House committee Tuesday. Republicans supporting the bill stayed silent during Tuesday’s hearing, offering no reasons why they think it’s a good idea. Another piece of legislation, the so-called Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act, has hit a dead-end ... but not before it made the state a subject of ridicule. And Cedar Point will get to celebrate its 150th anniversary, although a year late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

www.cleveland.com
Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
42K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Ohio House#Republicans#Vaccine Choice#Cedar Point#Radiopublic#Podparadise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Google
Related
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Chris Ronayne, president of University Circle Inc., intends to run for Cuyahoga County executive

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne, president of University Circle Inc., revealed on Saturday he intends to run for Cuyahoga County executive in 2022. Ronayne, a Democrat, made public his intentions by appearing at Independence Day events in Parma and Bay Village. He and a crowd of supporters donned T-shirts that read “Chris Ronayne for Cuyahoga County executive” and toted a banner carrying the same message.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Nina Turner in the Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District

The pioneering civil rights legacy of the late U.S. Rep. Louis Stokes of Cleveland -- who spent 30 years representing Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and its predecessor, the 21st Congressional District -- still burns brightly for many in his district. Stokes’ two successors, Stephanie Tubbs Jones, who died in office 13 years ago, and Marcia Fudge, now U.S. secretary for Housing and Urban Development, also embraced the Stokes legacy -- to speak out for the rights, needs and interests of urban, largely poor constituents of color, too often neglected in the business of the U.S. Congress.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Beers: 11 to considering sipping in July on hot days

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For July, we sipped beers that would be great on a hot day with low to moderate alcohol levels. They range from less than 1% alcohol to 6%. All should be available in Greater Cleveland store shelves. As usual, our pictures show the beer’s color. We’ll list our favorite at the end. Email us and let us know what you like or don’t enjoy, or offer an out-of-region beer you’ve seen in local distribution we should try. Cheers!