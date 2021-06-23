Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing’s 2021 Deliveries Fall Behind Airbus’

Aviation Week
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing has delivered 103 aircraft in the first five months of 2021, compared to Airbus’ 213. Boeing has continued to have issues with the MAX and the 787 this year due to quality issues. Boeing’s inventory of completed, undelivered 787s grew to about 100 aircraft at the end of the first quarter, largely due to a five-month delivery pause that ended in late March. The halt was linked to post-production inspections and re-work to address issues linked mostly to out-of-tolerance fuselage joins. Deliveries resumed in March but were paused again after 13 deliveries—none since mid-May. The latest delays are linked to FAA’s scrutiny of Boeing’s shift to more reliance on analytics to guide its physical inspections.

aviationweek.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Calhoun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Lufthansa Cargo chief Dorothea von Boxberg on handling high demand

Unlike many passenger-focused airline leaders today, Dorothea von Boxberg has faced a challenge securing enough capacity since taking over at Lufthansa Cargo. In March this year, as passenger traffic remained at punishingly low levels in Europe, few people would have envied anyone taking control of an airline operation. But for Dorothea von Boxberg, stepping up from chief commercial officer to lead Lufthansa Cargo was a very different proposition to that faced by her passenger-focused peers.
Aerospace & Defensesamchui.com

Silk Way Boeing 747 Performs Rejected Takeoff After Engine Failure

A Silk Way Airlines Boeing 747-400 Freighter was left stranded on a Hong Kong Airport taxiway after performing a high-speed rejected takeoff due to an engine failure. The 15 year old aircraft, registered VP-BCV, was performing flight 7L-748 from Hong Kong to Baku, Azerbaijan when one of its Pratt and Whitney PW4056 engines failed during takeoff. Upon being alerted to the failure, the crew rapidly brought the aircraft to a stop and taxied off runway 25L onto the last available taxiway. As a result of the extreme heat generated by the sudden braking, the main landing gear wheels deflated, leaving the aircraft stranded in its position.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Fiji Airways Takes Delivery Of Its Last Boeing 737 MAX

Fiji Airways has taken delivery of the last of five Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which it has on order. The latest delivery touched down in Nadi late on Sunday after a long journey across the Pacific Ocean from Boeing’s Seattle 737 facility. The world’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX...
Miami, FLaviationtoday.com

Avionica CEO Talks Exiting GE Aviation Joint Venture

In May 2018, Avionica established a joint venture with one of the most successful companies in the history of the aviation industry, GE Aviation, in an effort to take aircraft parts and engines data analysis to new levels of efficiency. Three years later, the Miami, Florida-based avionics maker is an independent company again, supplying miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission technology to commercial airlines.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Iceland’s PLAY To Avoid Widebody Aircraft

At the end of June, Simple Flying hosted its 3rd webinar and had the opportunity to speak with Birgir Jonsson, the CEO of Icelandic startup airline PLAY. When asked about the prospect of adding widebody aircraft to the fleet one day, Jonsson stated that this was not needed, as it did not fit with his strategy for success.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Seventh Boeing 737 MAX Delivered to TUI

MIAMI – BOC Aviation Limited today announced it has delivered the seventh of seven new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft for lease to TUI Travel Aviation Finance Limited (X3). CFM LEAP-1B engines power the aircraft. BOC Aviation is a global aircraft operating leasing company with a fleet of 549 aircraft...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

United Airlines Upgauging Strategy Throws 50-Seat Market Into Question

“It’s all about gauge, gauge, gauge.” That is how United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby described the company’s recently announced 270-aircraft narrowbody order on June 30 during an investor call. Carrier orders 270 new narrowbodies to replace aging 50-seaters Upgauging strategy could reshape regional... United Airlines Upgauging Strategy Throws 50-Seat Market...
IndustryBBC

Airbus and Boeing: End of trade war 'will benefit Wales'

A deal to settle a dispute between the UK and the United States over support for aircraft makers will mean "more jobs and opportunities in Wales", the international trade secretary has said. On a visit to Flintshire, Liz Truss said the truce would bring more business to the Airbus Broughton...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Associated Press

Alector, Virgin Galactic rise; Arrowhead, Boeing fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Alector Inc., up $12.80 to $35.21. The biotechnology company is collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline to develop treatments for diseases including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $1.75 to $44.94. The spaceflight company’s next test flight is scheduled...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

AL-Sharqiya Aviation to take delivery of first five-bladed Airbus H145 in the Middle East

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 13 seconds. AL-Sharqiya Aviation LLC (“ASA”), the first and only commercial helicopter operator in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced that it will shortly take delivery of its first Airbus H145D3 helicopter, leased from the Milestone Aviation Group Limited (“Milestone”). Not only is this the first five-bladed Airbus H145 for ASA, but it is also the first to be delivered to a customer in the Middle East.
Aerospace & DefenseFort Wayne Journal Gazette

United orders 270 Boeing, Airbus jets

United Airlines is making one of the largest orders ever for commercial airplanes in an aggressive bet that air travel will rebound strongly from the pandemic. United said Tuesday that it will buy 200 Boeing Max jets and 70 planes from Europe's Airbus so that it can replace many of its smallest planes and some of its oldest, and have room to grow its fleet.
Aerospace & Defenseifn.news

United Airlines places massive Boeing and Airbus aircraft order

Chicago-based carrier United Airlines has announced a large aircraft order comprising of 200 Boeing 737 Max and 70 Airbus A321neo aircraft. The 737 Max order consists of 50 Max 8 and 150 Max 10. The latter version is the longest variant of the 737 Max, which recently performed its first flight. In total, United now has 410 orders for the 737 Max aircraft family, 30 of which have so far been delivered, according to Boeing.
Aerospace & DefenseStreetInsider.com

United Airlines (UAL) Adds 200 Boeing (BA) and 70 Airbus Aircraft to Fleet

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) today announced the purchase of 270 new Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus aircraft - the largest combined order in the airline's history and the biggest by an individual carrier in the last decade. The 'United Next' plan will have a transformational effect on the customer experience and is expected to increase the total number of available seats per domestic departure by almost 30%, significantly lower carbon emissions per seat and create tens of thousands of quality, unionized jobs by 2026, all efforts that will have a positive, ripple effect across the broader U.S. economy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy