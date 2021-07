News-Miner opinion: The Federal Subsistence Board appears determined to stir the bitterly divisive issue of subsistence that roiled Alaska in the mid- to late-1990s. The panel considered a request in June to close much of Northwest Alaska to non-federally qualified moose and caribou hunters, blocking Alaskans from outside the region from vast hunting lands. After much public feedback, most of it opposing the request, the board put off a decision until fall 2022. Sadly, this is nothing new. The board last year closed about 1 million acres of Game Management Unit 13, near Glennallen, to caribou and moose hunting for all but rural subsistence hunters who live in the area.