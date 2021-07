College athletes have completed the ultimate Hail Mary. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously affirmed that the NCAA was violating antitrust laws by limiting the benefits schools could provide to their athletes. Then on Monday the NCAA Division I Council recommended that from tomorrow, schools in certain states should be allowed to decide whether college sports stars can make money from their personal brands. What does that mean? Basically, it paves the way for college athletes, hundreds of whom are sports stars in their own right, to one day get paid. It’s a decision that will likely upend the billion-dollar collegiate athletics industry not just economically, but academically and culturally, given the way sports touch upon every sphere of American life. Want to know more? Today’s Daily Dose dissects the ruling and then sprints forward, considering the future of a post-amateur sports world for casual fans and professional athletes alike.