Circling Raven Championship • Symetra Spotlight: Gabby Lemieux

Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley will host the inaugural Circling Raven Championship. The Symetra “Road to the LPGA” Tour event, scheduled to be held annually at Circling Raven through 2023, will take place the week of Aug. 23-29, and the field of 156 competitors will compete for $200,000 in prize money during the tournament, Aug. 27-29. Tickets are available at cdacasino.com. Top performers during the Symetra Tour season earn their LPGA Tour memberships at season’s end, and the Circling Raven Championship will showcase many of the world’s finest golfers striving to reach that pinnacle of women’s professional golf. The Press will feature one of these players each week leading up to the tournament. This week’s player is Gabby Lemieux.