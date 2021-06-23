Tips to Ease the Stress of Relocating to a New Area

“Use these tips to reduce stress and change your focus on life.” Dave Stanley. 1. Get serious about your retirement: If your employer matches contributions for your 401(k), you need to take advantage and max out your contribution. Your employer’s share is “house money,” which means using their contribution as part of your 401(k) plan as an employee benefit. Many 401(k) plans allow for conversion to a guaranteed retirement income, which can be used as a lifetime benefit. Ask your benefits manager to see if it is included in your plan. You also need to plan at what age you would like to retire. If you have had a loss in investment returns in your 401(k), ask yourself how I can gain that back? Your asset allocation in your 401(k) can be changed as you get closer to retirement age. Most plans allow you to move the money as a rollover to a self-directed IRA, which provides the option of using an annuity with an “Income Rider” attached to provide desired guarantees. If you have an IRA and are not contributing annually, start this year, contributions made before April can be deducted on the previous year’s income.