Dr. Adam Tabriz

Healthy Dating in the contemporary sense is a Healthcare Affair

Dr. Adam Tabriz
Dr. Adam Tabriz
 9 days ago

Rene Ranisch on Unsplash

In the contemporary realm, health prevails as the ultimate state of well-being. It is merely the harmony between the physical and psychological state of human existence. Healthcare serves as the impetus of the balance between the human mind and the body. It must always accommodate the most modern science and technology available to support such euphony at every given juncture in life. Health and sickness are both also affected by dating and kinship.

The concept of dating is instead a novel phenomenon. It began at the turn of the 20th century. Before the late 1900s, courting was deemed a much more private and unemotional affair. It was the time when the true love and passion of romance was the theme of Shakespearean poetry.

Old days, it was the expected norm when a Woman would meet with men, in the presence of their respective parents, to mold the selections down to the most suitable match for marriage. That heavily relied on socioeconomic factors comprising financial and collective stature and reputation. While a young woman remained to decide on the best-matched, their activities as a couple took place in the household or at public gatherings. Then, there was nothing about what we describe today as two young people "going out on a date."

By the late 20th century, the intuition of dating matured into a more intimate encounter moving away from family receptions and rules to the back porch of their house and soon to the back seat of the car, coffee shops, and Diners. By then, communities had already formed specific protocols on how to ask a girl out on a date. And they had created a standard as to how a guy to act like a gentleman!

Today's concept of dating has become extra technical. It has been left from the public setting and family confines into the Internet and virtual cyberspace. Hereafter, it has evolved into a more Sophisticated but convenient form. However, that still happened at the expense of individual and social values that were relatively easier to sustain by the traditional understanding, like Culture, personality, social norms, physical appearance, genetics, and environment. In other words, under specific scenarios like an arranged marriage or strict religious censorship, there seemed to have been a great deal of emphasis on the true match from the social perspective. Thoughtlessly, in the meantime, there was never a perfect scenario for dating practice. Furthermore, throughout its evolution, dating has always lacked a piece of its puzzle.

Historically, the healthcare delivery system has traveled the diversity of avenues, nonetheless, in subtle but undisputable methods making its way to the world of dating and intimacy at a much slower pace than ever foreseen. Dating is one of the fastest-growing hence underappreciated, frontlines in the health and wellness domain. The majority of current solutions are being offered within the primary software industry, which by itself is the potential subject of future controversy. Let's have the whys and wherefores discussed later in this article.

Based on my curiosity, I recently performed online research about the public perception of what dating was, and it was pretty interesting. Some felt up to finding an intimate Partner; some dated to find a husband or wife, and for others, it was about swiping left and right until they get a one-night close match. Then again, for many, it has turned out to be an adventure to find the "Mr. right by cruising through the fiasco of most seductive messages.

Not a mystery that for the millennial, the term courting or dating has become a spectrum of definitions varied by user perspective. Dating from the historical perspective is the experience of developing a deep relationship with someone, intending to see if marriage is proper, without the complexity of sexual intimacy being part of that relationship. For that reason, it is fair to highlight the term dating and courtship with reference within its verbatim context. We must make sure not to confuse it with terms such as sexual experimentation, intimate adventure, sexual preferences, exploring options under "friendship with benefits," or any combinations of the above. The latter would probably fit within the context of dating and not as a self-determining lifestyle.

"Online Dating is just as murky and full of lemons as finding a used car in the classifieds. Once you learn the lingo, it's easier to spot the models with high mileage and no warranty" Laurie Perry.

"There are only two people in your life you should lie to… the police and your girlfriend" Jack Nicholson American Actor

These are a couple of selected examples of distinctive versions of today's dating attitudes envisioned through idiosyncratic views summarized, each defining the constantly changing dating culture, free of a particular set of rules or protocols.

I believe a person dates in response to the inner intuitive attraction to fill the space within. This vacuity is the upshot of desired forces of boundless possibilities unique to everyone. The basis for how two or more people or groups repute and behave toward each other is "Relationship." Most Relationships today are not necessarily sexual in nature, but it is often the motivating factor of most contemporary "dating" habits. Not long ago, I wrote an article titled "The Liberty surrounding Gender Identity, Sexual Orientation, and stigmatizing trends of current healthcare policies." The subject of that debate may also apply well to what I would like to discuss later in this piece. It outlines the importance of respecting human individuality to circumvent conflict within the continuum of modern relationships.

Dr. Adam Tabriz

Dr. Adam Tabriz

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

 https://www.adamtabrizmd.com/
#Online Dating#Science And Technology#Healthcare Affair
