Arsenal could sell William Saliba in ongoing squad overhaul

By Jamie Spencer
90min.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal could sell 20-year-old centre-back William Saliba this summer as part of an expected squad overhaul, as the Gunners get closer to signing Brighton defender Ben White. Arsenal invested close to £30m in signing Saliba from Saint-Etienne in 2019 at a time when the then teenager had made only 19 senior appearances. He then spent an injury-hit first season on loan at his former club and was then on loan at Nice for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign after failing to break into Mikel Arteta's plans.

