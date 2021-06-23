‘We have no excuse.’ We took in a 4-day-old baby who’d been exposed to drugs. I had NO idea of her needs.’: Couple celebrates foster daughter’s reunification, ‘It doesn’t mean goodbye’

A few years ago in the Shreveport, Louisiana, airport, where there is not much to do and therefore security personnel can be chatty, a nice airport employee helped me lift my rolling bag onto the x-ray conveyer belt and informed me that America had put a man on the moon before anyone had thought to invent luggage with wheels on it. I smiled politely because I am Southern and that is what I do when I have no idea what a person who is speaking to me is talking about, which is most of the time. But it turns out that was sort of true—although we could have had rolling suitcases for much longer if not for men not wanting to appear effeminate by rolling their luggage instead of brawnily heaving it around like people too insecure to be logical.