‘We have no excuse.’ We took in a 4-day-old baby who’d been exposed to drugs. I had NO idea of her needs.’: Couple celebrates foster daughter’s reunification, ‘It doesn’t mean goodbye’
"Foster care was something I was blind to until my junior year of high school when my parents became licensed foster parents. Admittedly, I was not excited about the idea at the time. It made me nervous and uncomfortable when I thought about disrupting our easy, comfortable life by welcoming strangers to our family. My family's first placement was a nine-year-old boy and while it was beautiful, it was NOT easy. My family was not supported by the professionals involved in his case. They were lied to, left to manage things alone, and our personal information was given to unsafe people. My younger brother and I were put in positions where our safety was compromised as well.