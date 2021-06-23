Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms return Thursday

By Meteorologist Andrew Adams
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
Southwest Florida briefly dries out going into Thursday morning. We’ll have some sunshine early on, as we warm up near 90 degrees by the early afternoon. Feels-like temps in the summer humidity will be 100+ for all of Southwest Florida.

Thursday is another good day to bring the umbrella to work. Through the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will pass through the area. They will start inland, and then make their way toward the Gulf coast. We could see some lingering rain around dinner time as well.

Thunderstorm coverage takes a very slight dip into the weekend. Afternoon highs remain in the low 90s, with heat indices in the 100s. Mornings are trending more comfortably, we may be lucky enough to see the return of the mid 70s early in the morning.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are two areas being watched in the Atlantic. One is just to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a 10% chance of development, and conditions will become less favorable for any development with it over the next couple of days.

A tropical wave will move off of Africa and over the Atlantic late this week. It has a low (20%) chance of development in the 5 day window. We will continue to monitor the Atlantic closely as the forecasts evolve, and we receive new information from the NHC.

