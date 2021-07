NBC has announced that Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will co-host NBC’s broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony with Mike Tirico on Friday, July 23. “The Olympics is the highlight of working at the Today Show and working at NBC,” Guthrie remarked at an in-person NBC Olympics’ preview presentation on Wednesday. “This is going to be epic, and I really do think it’s going to be meaningful, the whole world getting together.”