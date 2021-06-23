Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellevue, IA

BFD is Grand Marshal

By DAVID NAMANNY Bellevue Herald-Leader
bellevueheraldleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bellevue Fire Department is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this year, as the longtime organization was established 150 year ago in 1871. On Saturday, July 4, during Heritage Days 2021, the Bellevue Fire Department will be honored as the Grand Marshal for the big parade to celebrate the significant milestone community-wide. After the parade, a flag raising will take place at Cole Park, followed by a special Sesquicentennial Ceremony. Waterball fights will take place later in the day and the fire department will have display booths at Cole Park for the public.

www.bellevueheraldleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, IA
Bellevue, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Hose#Volunteers#The Grand Marshal#Bfd Raffle Tickets#Bellevue Herald Leader#City Council#Arensdorf Grocery Store#The Town Council#The Hose Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy