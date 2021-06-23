BFD is Grand Marshal

The Bellevue Fire Department is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this year, as the longtime organization was established 150 year ago in 1871. On Saturday, July 4, during Heritage Days 2021, the Bellevue Fire Department will be honored as the Grand Marshal for the big parade to celebrate the significant milestone community-wide. After the parade, a flag raising will take place at Cole Park, followed by a special Sesquicentennial Ceremony. Waterball fights will take place later in the day and the fire department will have display booths at Cole Park for the public.