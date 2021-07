Lorde has unveiled a release date for her new album Solar Power.The follow-up to 2017's Melodrama will arrive on 20 August via Republic Records. Likewise, the "Green Light" singer announced a 2022 world tour with tickets going on sale starting on 25 June.On Monday (7 June), the singer announced that new music was finally on its way after months of speculation.Lorde’s website featured the name and artwork for her upcoming release, “Solar Power”, as well as the message: “Arriving in 2021... Patience is a virtue.”Fans responded to the album news on social media with excitement, with one writing, “LORDE...