Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vin Diesel gets emotional about his son's involvement in F9

By Celebretainment
Ashe County's Newspaper
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVin Diesel has revealed 'F9: The Fast Saga' director Justin Lin wanted the actor's son Vincent in the movie. The 53-year-old star got emotional while opening up about working with his 10-year-old boy Vincent in the action blockbuster, and he explained what it meant having him involved. Appearing on 'The...

www.ashepostandtimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Lin
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Cardi B.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Furious#Fast 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Thing Paul Walker & Vin Diesel Promised Each Other Before He Died

Paul Walker was a huge part of the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor played Brian O'Conner for the first seven films in the series, up until his untimely death in 2013. Walker and his co-star Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise, became close friends as they worked on the movies together—so close, in fact, that Diesel is the godfather of Walker's only daughter, Meadow Walker. Since his friend and co-star died in a car accident, Diesel has ensured that Walker's memory lives on, both on screen and off. In the films, Walker makes posthumous appearances and Diesel even named his youngest daughter Pauline Sinclair in his friend's honor. Recently, Diesel revealed a promise he and Walker made to each other years ago that he plans to stick to. Read on to find out one more way Diesel is honoring Walker.
MoviesThe Ringer

Do Vin Diesel and John Cena Look Enough Alike to Be Brothers in ‘F9’? An Investigation.

In the ninth Fast & Furious movie, they fly a car in space. They really do it. Roman and Tej track down Sean Boswell, Twinkie, and Earl—three characters from Tokyo Drift who you may not even remember—at a test facility in Germany, where they’re working on installing rockets onto a Pontiac Fiero. It’s unclear if this is a job sanctioned by anyone—I’d imagine there’s a lot of red tape when it comes to space travel—but no matter: The point is that Roman and Tej need to get to space and these guys can get them there. Next thing you know, Roman and Tej are wearing ancient-looking spacesuits and breaking through the stratosphere. They eventually link up with the International Space Station … by using nitrous oxide.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Vin Diesel explains the reason for his fight with Dwayne Johnson

Although they coincided in four films in the Fast and Furious saga, the relationship between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson ended very badly. The actor Vin Diesel He is a great star and has several successful film sagas such as Fast and Furious, Riddick O xXx. So he knows exactly what to say to each actor to get the best performances. But it seems that his way of working quite collided with that of Dwayne Johnson, that’s why they had problems together. Although in the future they may meet again in Fast and Furious 11, since this film will end the saga and will use as many characters as possible for the final epic.
Moviesenstarz.com

Paul Walker in 'Fast 9;' Brian O’Conner Has Cameo?

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has set the records straight about Paul Walker's reported reappearance in "Fast 9." After months of waiting, fans of "Fast & Furious" will witness high-speed chases again with the original cast. But just like the previous installments, the franchise received questions about whether or not it will bring back Walker's character, Brian O'Conner.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Vin Diesel Explains The Rock Feud: I Gave ‘Tough Love’ to Get His Acting ‘Where It Needed to Be’

Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s feud during the making of several “Fast and Furious” films has been well documented (and immortalized by The Rock calling out a “chicken shit” and “candy ass” co-star on social media), and now Diesel is owning up to the part he played in stirring up the set tension. It’s just not in the way you might think. As part of a new Men’s Health profile, the “Fast” actor and producer said the “tough love” he gave The Rock in trying to get a great performance out of him is what led to the reported tension.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Vin Diesel, cast: 'F9' evolves 'Fast and Furious' characters

LOS ANGELES, June 22 (UPI) -- Vin Diesel said that when he began 2001's The Fast and the Furious, he never imagined that his character, Dominic Toretto, or he, would become a father. The 53-year-old actor now has a 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. The Fate of the Furious introduced...
MoviesComicBook

F9: Watch Vin Diesel Surprise Fast & Furious Fans Over Zoom

To celebrate the release of F9, the cast of Fast & Furious joined ComicBook.com over Zoom to surprise some of the biggest fans of the franchise we could find. In the first of a series of videos releasing on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel leading up to the June 25 theatrical debut of F9, Vin Diesel joined us virtually to spread some love to the extended Fast family. Three unsuspecting fans were selected after sharing their fandom with us and told they were going to be given a special early look at a clip from F9. What they didn't know that Vin Diesel's Zoom camera had been turned off and a fake name was assigned to his profile. After they shared why they enjoy the franchise so deeply, Vin Diesel's camera popped on for some epic surprises!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel Takes Credit For Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious Performance

The feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson got so heated that the two stars would refuse to even be in the same frame of the eighth Fast & Furious movie, despite their characters appearing in several scenes together, leading to the dots awkwardly being joined in post-production. Things got...
MoviesInternational Business Times

'F9': Vin Diesel's 'Tough Love' Approach May Have Triggered Feud With Dwayne Johnson

Diesel confirmed Cardi B will part of "F10" Johnson is currently filming the superhero movie "Black Adam" The feud between actors Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has been going on since 2016. Now, Diesel has shed light on the prolonged grudge between the actors, who first appeared together in the fifth installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise.
MoviesTODAY.com

Vin Diesel talks about ‘F9,’ the latest chapter in ‘Fast & Furious’ saga

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day. It’s almost time to buckle up for the U.S. opening of “F9,” the ninth installment of the blockbuster “Fast & Furious” franchise. At the Fast & Furious Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood, star Vin Diesel talks to Natalie Morales about the film.
MoviesPosted by
Daily News

After ‘F9′ debut, Vin Diesel confirms Cardi B will also be in another ‘Fast & Furious’ film

It looks like Cardi B’s “F9” character, who she describes as “just that b---h,” will stick around for at least one more “Fast and Furious” movie. Vin Diesel explained how the hip-hop superstar’s character’s story will continue in “F10” and why she will help bring the long-running action franchise to a satisfying conclusion. “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to ...
MoviesNBC San Diego

Diesel and Cena Get us Revved Up for the Opening Weekend of ‘F9'

F9′ Stars Vin Diesel and John Cena on Sibling Rivalry, and the Legacy of the Fast Saga. Dominic Toretto is practically a household name. That's because for the past 20 years, we've been watching his story unfold in The Fast and the Furious films. There have been so many movies centered on Toretto and his speedy crew that the franchise just goes by The Fast Saga now. Vin Diesel embodies Toretto so well, it's hard to see where Dom ends and Vin begins.