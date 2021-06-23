Vin Diesel gets emotional about his son's involvement in F9

Although they coincided in four films in the Fast and Furious saga, the relationship between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson ended very badly. The actor Vin Diesel He is a great star and has several successful film sagas such as Fast and Furious, Riddick O xXx. So he knows exactly what to say to each actor to get the best performances. But it seems that his way of working quite collided with that of Dwayne Johnson, that’s why they had problems together. Although in the future they may meet again in Fast and Furious 11, since this film will end the saga and will use as many characters as possible for the final epic.