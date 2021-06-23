Cancel
POTUS

violent crime

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 14 days ago

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a partnership between federal law enforcement and local police to help combat a rising tide of violent crime.

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

Joe Biden
#Violent Crime#Federal Law Enforcement
POTUSNew York Post

FBI seized ‘fully constructed US Capitol Lego set’ from alleged riot leader

The FBI is building its case against an alleged leader of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot one Lego brick at a time. Investigators seized a “fully constructed US Capitol Lego set” from Robert Morss, 27, along with a notebook containing instructions on how to create a “hometown militia,” court records published by the Smoking Gun revealed.
New York City, NYNew York Post

De Blasio in deep denial about the NYC’s rising crime, need for more cops

“A number of other American cities unfortunately are going through much, much worse [crime spikes], and that’s where that [federal relief] money was targeted,’’ Mayor Bill de Blasio blathered Friday as he stuck to his guns on using none of the city’s $6 billion from President Joe Biden’s COVID-aid package to fight surging shootings and homicides.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats' calls to defund the police are dangerous

Last fall, I was visiting my mother and father after a long bus tour across Kansas. My parents still live in the same home I was raised in, and as I was leaving that fall day, a scene of a riot was on the TV. I vividly remember my mother saying, “Why would any person want to go into law enforcement today?”
Hartford, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Homicide suspect in court as Hartford faces crisis of violent crime

HARTFORD, Conn — Only FOX61's cameras were in court to learn new information about the suspect in Hartford’s most recent deadly shooting. FOX61 pressed city leaders on what’s being done to address the unprecedented rise in violent crime. Chan Williams-Bey is accused of killing Siddhartha Lake-Sudan early Wednesday. It marks...
Wichita, KSPosted by
JC Post

Wichita police partner with feds to address violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council approved a request by police Tuesday for a federal partnership in an effort to address a surge in violent crime. Police want help from the U.S. Marshals Service as gun violence escalates in the city. Police Chief Gordon Ramsey said Monday that shooting numbers have risen sharply over the past year.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Lawrence Jones: Political 'pendulum' will swing as violent crime gets worse

White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that President Biden may renew calls for gun control in response to the surge of crime in many major U.S. cities. "Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones, on "Outnumbered" Tuesday, called for honesty from criminal justice reform advocates. He also warned that surging crime rates will affect all Americans, even those in the suburbs.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City police: More officers needed to fight violent crime

ATLANTIC CITY — Amid a recent spike in deadly violence in the city, there’s a split reaction among some elected officials as to how best handle the situation. Mayor Marty Smalls held a news conference on Monday alongside law enforcement leaders at the city, county and federal level, saying that the city would continue to support its police force and community programs while urging the public to be accountable as well.
ProtestsWashington Post

FBI launches flurry of arrests over attacks on journalists during Capitol riot

Nearly six months after the U.S. Capitol riot, the Justice Department has begun arresting a new category of alleged criminals — those who attacked reporters or damaged their equipment as journalists documented the violence perpetrated by supporters of President Donald Trump. The first such charge came last week, when 43-year-old...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden crackdown on 'rogue' gun dealers unlikely to stop violent crime

President Biden's pledged crackdown on "rogue" gun dealers is unlikely to put a dent in gun crime, only a tiny minority of which is committed with weapons bought from licensed dealers, according to federal statistics and studies on the subject. The Biden administration on Wednesday announced "zero tolerance" for gun...
Montana Statemtpr.org

Homicides, Violent Crimes Increased in Montana During Pandemic

Violent crimes in Montana, like much of the United States, spiked statewide during the coronavirus pandemic. Violent crimes like homicide, robbery and aggravated assault in 2020 saw an uptick of nearly 14% in Montana compared to the previous year. That’s according to data from the Montana board of crime control.
Martinsburg, WVfoxbaltimore.com

Former police chief argues against George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in March. Supporters say the measure, named after the man murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, would make it easier to convict officers for misconduct and would create a national registry to monitor records of those incidents.
Baltimore, MDWbaltv.com

BPD Commissioner Harrison speaks on uptick in violent crime

We are seeing an increase in violent crime across the country, including in Baltimore. Now, leaders are trying to find ways to keep streets safe as we head into the summer. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison joins us to explain what the police department is doing.

