Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Prominent Latin American travel group backs protest against UK traffic light scheme

By Brett Gibbons
kentlive.news
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boss of a body representing some of the most popular destinations in Latin America is urging the UK government not to forget the region ahead of a national day of action by the travel industry. The Latin American Travel Association (LATA) has outlined the challenges facing the region as...

www.kentlive.news
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Uk#Lata#Nhs#Post Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Brazil
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

More airlines join legal action against UK over travel curbs

June 23 (Reuters) - More airlines on Wednesday joined legal action against the Britain over its travel curbs, adding to pressure on the government to relax restrictions that are putting businesses and jobs on the line. EasyJet and tour group TUI said they had joined the action led by Manchester...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

The World Travel & Tourism Council responds to the UK government’s update to the travel traffic light system

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC, said: “Adding more destinations to the green list, including the popular Balearic Islands, is positive news and will come as a welcome boost to both holidaymakers and the struggling Travel & Tourism sector. However, all but Malta have been placed on the so-called ‘green watchlist’, which will cause further confusion for holidaymakers and dampen demand. We are also disappointed that a date hasn’t been set for quarantine-free travel for double-jabbed Brits returning from amber list holiday hotspots, which would allow the industry time to prepare and travellers time to plan. Why are we still waiting and not taking advantage of the UK’s highly-successful vaccine rollout?”
Worldkentlive.news

Greece eases Covid curbs ahead of next UK government traffic light system review

Testing rules for UK travellers visiting Greece have been relaxed amid growing speculation the British government is planning to ease quarantine regulations for people returning from amber list destinations. UK passengers can now enter Greece after a negative rapid antigen test result following the rule changes. They can also provide...
TravelTravel Weekly

Flight Centre Travel Group unveils staff retention scheme

The Flight Centre Travel Group has launched a share-based retention scheme, called the Global Recovery Rights (GPR) programme. Staff across the globe – excluding board members and senior executives – will be granted share rights if they continue their careers with the company through to December 31, 2022. The scheme comes as a response to Covid-19 and its ongoing effects on the company’s staff.
Lifestylesoundsandcolours.com

Traveling in Latin America

Emerging markets will dominate the non gamstop uk sites debate in 2021, and one of them – the Latin American region – has spawned many new opportunities. Read on to learn about regulations and revenues from Mexico to Brazil and take a look at the huge potential of this market. Latin America has a promising future. Markets that have already decided to regulate online casinos and sportsbooks are seeing steady growth, and countries that are brewing positive changes in legislation are predicted to expect the same in the near future. Online gambling policies vary widely across the continent. Some countries, such as Ecuador and Brazil, currently prohibit all forms of online and traditional gambling other than the government lottery. In other countries, there is no official permission or restriction. Bolivia and Nicaragua, on the other hand, mention online gambling in the legislation governing the gambling industry in general. In Argentina, the decisions to allow or prohibit online gambling are made by each province separately. Countries actively working towards reform include Bolivia, Mexico and Brazil. In the last two, legislation is pending. Colombia, meanwhile, is updating its legal regulations to better adapt to the new, digital age. Brazil has been called the dormant giant of Latin America, but many other markets offer tempting conditions for iGaming operators. Below we offer an analysis of the market of South American countries at the beginning of 2021.
TravelBBC

Travel industry protests against Covid restrictions

Travel industry employees are holding a series of protests around the country against coronavirus restrictions. Airlines and travel companies say current limits on travel have had a devastating impact on the sector. Ministers are due to update the traffic light system for international travel on Thursday amid calls for more...
WorldTravel Weekly

Travel industry awaits traffic light lists update

The travel industry is awaiting an announcement on international travel and changes to the traffic light list this evening after the prime minister hinted at a potential relaxation of travel rules for people who have received both doses of an approved vaccine could be allowed. An announcement from transport secretary...
TravelShropshire Star

Travel agents say traffic light travel system is still uncertain

The news of more countries added to the Government's green travel list is positive for the industry, but more clarity is needed, say Shropshire travel bosses. It was announced on Thursday evening that the Balearic Islands, which contain Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera, and Malta, were added to the green travel list for UK travellers, as well as some Caribbean islands.
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Jab uptake rising in ethnic minority groups and travel industry protests

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. More people from ethnic communities are coming forward to get vaccinated, with take-up increasing faster in black African and Pakistani communities than in white backgrounds, the medical director of primary care for NHS England has said. Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Dr Nikki Kanani said between mid-March and mid-June uptake had increased from 75% to 86% in Asian communities and 55% to 68% in black communities. But while progress is being made to "close the gap" in vaccine uptake, the government was not "tackling all of the hesitancy", she said. Dr Kanani said there would be a weekend of walk-ins to encourage uptake. It comes as figures showed three in five adults in the UK have now received both vaccine doses.
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

How Latin American installment lenders vet new borrowers

A market with little credit card adoption might seem like a natural fit for buy now/pay later providers, but only if they can overcome customers' lack of credit history. Installment lending has grown substantially over the past year in the U.S., Europe and Australia, where consumers favor the option because it provides a way to make large purchases without adding to their credit card balances. But it's that very credit card activity that makes it easy for providers to approve the loan at the point of sale.
Grocery & SupermaketDesign Week

Traffic light style eco-labelling solution to be trialled in UK

A selection of major brands and supermarkets like Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Abel & Cole and Costa are joining the government-backed Foundation Earth programme. A new traffic light food labelling system, designed to help consumers make more environmentally conscious shopping decisions, will be trialled in the UK this autumn. The eco-labelling scheme...
Societyfa-mag.com

Under The Latin American Volcano

The current disconnect between market calm and underlying social tensions is perhaps nowhere more acute than in Latin America. The question is how much longer this glaring dissonance can continue. For now, the region’s economic data keep improving, and debt markets remain eerily unperturbed. But seething anger is spilling out...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

flypop Eyes US, South America, & Africa Flights By 2026

Simple Flying recently had the chance to speak exclusively to Nino Singh Judge, the CEO of upcoming airline flypop, as part of our latest webinar. While the carrier is initially planning to serve Indian cities from its London Stansted base, it has ambitions of a more global network in the future. Specifically, Africa, South America, and the US are on the cards.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder’s 25 answers to your burning July traffic light questions

This week the travel correspondent of The Independent has ventured north to eastern Scotland, and was pleased to take up his usual seat at the Central Bar in St Andrew’s.But he paused between sips of a single malt to answer multiple questions from readers baffled by the rapidly changing rules on travel.This is the compilation of the key questions and answers.Spain’s new rulesThis is by far the biggest question of the day. The context: from today, 2 July, unvaccinated travellers from the UK to Spain must have a negative Covid test. Spain’s tourism ministry specifies that antigen (lateral flow) tests...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Etsy Eyes Latin American Expansion With 2nd Acquisition This Month

Global handcrafted and creative goods eCommerce site Etsy will acquire a Brazilian handmade marketplace in a move that expands Etsy’s reach more securely in the Latin American market, which the company said is poised for huge growth. The Brooklyn-based marketplace said Monday (June 28) it will acquire Elo7 for $217...
Food SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Food and drink labels to show ‘eco scores’ traffic light system under UK pilot scheme

Environmental impact scores will appear on some food and drink labels from September under a new pilot scheme backed by major brands and supermarkets.The traffic light-style grading system, ranging from red G to green A+, was developed to help consumers choose more sustainable goods and encourage more innovation.It takes account of each product's impact on the environment - including carbon emissions and water pollution - over its whole life cycle from farm to shop.The pilot is being launched by the non-profit organisation Foundation Earth, which was created by Denis Lynn, the food entrepreneur who died in a quadbike accident in...