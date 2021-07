BLAINE – The city’s police department is getting an upgrade after the board of mayor and aldermen adopted its 2021-22 fiscal year budget Monday, June 21. The budget projects revenue of $962,900 and expenses of nearly $1.2 million. The city has a balance of more than $1 million carrying over from the current fiscal year. It includes money to hire a full-time officer and almost $34,000 for a new police vehicle.