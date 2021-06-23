This Day In History, June 23rd, 2021 – “Ceasefire”
It was just 70 years ago today, June 23, 1951, when Jacob Malik, the Soviet delegate to the UN proposed a Ceasefire in Korea. Yes, you read that right, after rejecting an offer of a ceasefire the previous December from the UN after the Chinese communist had pushed the UN Armies out of North Korea and were about to invade the South, the communist were now asking for one too. What had changed? In December the communist were on the verge of victory, no chance were they going to stop a War in the name of peace, but now their armies had suffered enormous casualties and were on the verge of losing. That’s right, the communist were now groveling for peace and the UN that didn’t want the War in the first place, readily accepted.www.signalsaz.com