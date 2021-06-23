Mercedes E-Class Sedan Test Mule Spied With Beefier Wheel Arches

These days, a Crown Vic isn't the most common cop car out there. Not even a Dodge Charger is. It's the Ford Explorer Interceptor, which is still pretty good as an undercover vehicle as it blends in far better than the conspicuous sedan that has also been a popular machine for NYC taxis. As impressive as the Explorer is, it's not always ideal for undercover work. In Texas, police have been known to use stealthy Chevy Camaros for highway patrol, and Florida seems to be going the pony car route too. In the below video, we see a red Mustang GT at work.