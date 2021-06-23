Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Sterling hits 2-1/2 month high against euro, investors eye PMI

By Ritvik Carvalho
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a 2-1/2 month high against the euro on Wednesday and gained for a third straight session against the dollar, continuing a recovery after it fell in the wake of last week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Recent movements in the pound have been dollar-driven, as investors price in earlier than expected asset purchase tapering from the Federal Reserve, after the U.S. central bank signalled last week higher rates in 2023.

By 0749 GMT, sterling was 0.3% higher at $1.3979. It was also up 0.3% against the euro at 85.35 pence, its highest level since April 6.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the release of UK flash purchasing managers indexes for June due at 0830 GMT to gauge business activity and planning.

“In the UK, the focus is on June PMIs,” ING strategists said in a morning note. “We may see a slight increase in the services index again, though manufacturing PMIs may reverse lower modestly after their meaningful rise last month.”

“GBP has recently started recovering some ground vs EUR but despite this, EUR/GBP still screens as modestly overvalued based on our short term financial fair value model.”

Britain has delayed the final phase of its economy’s reopening by a month to July 19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the extra time would be used to speed up the country’s vaccination programme.

Sterling has been among the top performing ‘G10’ currencies this year on bets that Britain’s economy will reopen quicker than peers due to the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. About 80% of Britain’s adult population has received a first dose.

CFTC data shows speculators maintaining a net long position on the currency.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Pmi#Pmi#The Federal Reserve#Eur#G10#Cftc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
MarketsCNBC

Gold eases off two-week high as U.S. dollar firms

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,785.41 per ounce by 0037 GMT, after hitting its highest since June 18 at $1,794.86 on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,785.20. Gold prices edged lower on Monday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by a slight uptick in the dollar, while investors awaited more U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm as rate-hike bets ebb, Fed minutes loom

* Spot gold may rise to $1,813/oz - technicals (Updates prices) July 5 (Reuters) - Gold held firm below a two-week high on Monday, as concerns eased over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve after a mixed bag of U.S. jobs data, while focus shifted to minutes from the U.S. central bank’s June policy meeting.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone yields edge up but investors cautious over Delta variant

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher on Monday but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after last week’s U.S. payrolls data failed to tempt investors away from the safety of fixed income. The German 10-year Bund yield dropped 8 basis points last...
Businessaustinnews.net

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Growth in China's June services hits 14-month low - Caixin PMI

BEIJING, July 5 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s June services sector slowed sharply to a 14-month low, after a resurgence of COVID-19 in southern China, a private survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the world’s second-largest economy may be losing some momentum. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

Will central bank divergence become more apparent this week? FOMC minutes & ECB special meeting on tap. The latest Federal Reserve meeting, mid-June saw the Fed announce an unexpected hawkish shift. The Fed caught the market off guard by announcing that it now expects two interest rate rises in 2023, when before it didn’t expect any until 2024. The move boosted the US Dollar which went on to hit a 3 month high.
MarketsFXStreet.com

CFTC Positioning Report: EUR net longs in 2-month lows

Speculators trimmed their net longs in the euro for the second session in a row reflecting the lasting effects of the hawkish message from the Federal Reserve at its meeting in mid-June. In addition, the rising cautiousness ahead of the Payrolls figures motivated spot move into a consolidative phase following the post-FOMC selloff.
Businessmining.com

Gold price boosted by recovery in central bank buying

Gold prices climbed higher on Monday as it appears that central banks have regained their appetite for buying bullion after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Spot gold advanced 0.3% to $1,790.52 per ounce by 11:45 a.m. ET, approaching the $1,800 level last seen in mid-June. US gold futures saw a gain of 0.5%, trading at $1,791.70 per ounce in New York.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel holds benchmark interest rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 10th straight policy meeting on Monday after inflation moved back into its target range, sparking a debate whether the price pressures would be sustained. All 16 economists polled by Reuters had said...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Short EUR/CAD on Central Bank Differences: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Central banks to be in the spotlight in the coming months. BOC expected to act before ECB to curb price pressures. Ever since economies started recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic shock, the talk of the town has been inflation and monetary policy. There is no doubt that central banks are going to be in the spotlight in the coming months, and how one bank performs compared to another is likely to be one of the main drivers of currency pairs in Q3.
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year. UK inflation is likely to exceed 3% for a temporary period. The UK economy looks to be in rude health with economic growth picking up sharply over the last quarter. According to the latest Bank of England (BoE) report, the recovery in economic activity is ‘most pronounced’ in the consumer-facing services sector after Covid restrictions were loosened in April, with output in some sectors ‘around pre-Covid levels’. The BoE expects the UK economy to grow by 7.25% this year, supported by the successful vaccination program and continued unwinding of lockdown measures, while the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is more bullish and expects UK GDP to grow by 8.2% this year and 6.1% next year.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...