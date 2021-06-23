Cancel
Savannah, GA

Community cleanups connote hope

By Brandy Simpkins
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Fridays, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter hosts a community cleanup as a part of her “2 Legit to Lit” Campaign. The campaign encourages Savannah residents to do two things: to not litter, and if people see litter, to pick it up. The campaign focuses on commonly traveled and heavily trafficked areas in all six-city districts and encourages volunteers, groups and organizations to adopt a spot, the City of Savannah released. Since March 6 in Tremont Park, the Alderwoman has hosted the cleanup in different neighborhoods every Friday— void of two— from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. As the Alderwoman Post 1, at Large, Gibson-Carter said she represents all districts so she will show up in all districts to assist them in cleaning up the community. She said that the community clean up has received much support from local businesses and organizations including sponsored breakfast by 2 Chefs, free parking from Sylvania Funeral Home, and clean-up assistance from Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity just to name a few. Gibson-Carter said her experience has taught her littering is conditioning of a mindset of how people feel about their community. Litter trickles back to crime, poverty, and affordable housing, so when the community can come together and clean, it increases the quality of life for community members and it connotes hopefulness. “We want to be a part of loving the community as much as the visitors and tourists in Savannah,” the Alderwoman said. Each week the city releases the next clean up location. Volunteers are welcomed, and no pre-registration is required, but masks are. The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will provide all litter collection materials.

