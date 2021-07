Kofi Kingston is prepared to go it alone at WWE Money in the Bank but he is also prepared to show a new side of himself. The June 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air with Bobby Lashley keeping Xavier Woods locked in The Hurt Lock after the first Hell in a Cell match on Monday Night Raw in 23 years. Earlier in the evening, it had been determined that Kofi Kingston would face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank.