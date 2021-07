Travel chaos has erupted in Paris after an airport workers’ protest caused hundreds of passengers to miss their flights.Disgruntled employees protesting pay cuts at Charles de Gaulle airport blocked the 2E terminal's passport control area, resulting in severe delays.The terminal is largely used for international travel.Protesters also locked horns with riot police, who dispensed pepper spray into the crowd.Passengers were witnessed wiping their eyes while children appeared “frightened”, according to an Associated Press reporter on the scene.Travellers have temporarily been diverted to another of the airport’s terminals.Unions announced that strikes were planned this weekend, from 2 July until the...