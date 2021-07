The Galaxy S21 FE, which the rumor mill schedules for a late Q4 2021 release, might come with an Exynos chipset in select markets and reportedly won't use a Snapdragon chipset exclusively, as reported by South Korea's Maeil Business. After the Galaxy S20 FE dropped the Exynos version in favor of the Snapdragon one, it was expected that the S21 FE will continue this trend and exclusively use a Snapdragon chipset. This actually falls in line with Samsung's usual strategy for the different markets, but all for the wrong reasons.