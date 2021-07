Requests for sewer service from developers of two new Oconee County home developments have been rejected, and the explanation is a familiar one. As explained to a Joint Regional Sewer Authority committee, the reason is the lack of available treatment capacity inside the Seneca Creek basin of the JRSA’s service territory. The JRSA’s finance and administration committee spent much of its Monday afternoon meeting in discussion of the need for consultant studies to point the way to accommodate an anticipated rate of growth in a growing county. Westminster member Kevin Bronson called for a plan to project capital improvement costs over a period of three to five years as a way to cushion the need for additional rate increases to the member cities to have their wastewater treated.