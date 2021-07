WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. on Friday sanctioned 22 people in Myanmar, including fifteen children and spouses of military officials deemed to be corrupt. Wanbao Mining, Ltd., and King Royal Technologies have also been targeted by the U.S. Department of Commerce for providing financial support to the military in Myanmar (also known as Burma). Wanbao has additionally been implicated in labor rights violations and human rights abuses, including at the Letpadaung copper mine.