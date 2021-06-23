Rusty Bishop steps down as Lady Grizzly softball coach

RUTLEDGE – After 11 seasons as the Grainger High School softball coach, Rusty Bishop has decided to hand the reigns of the Lady Grizzlies’ program off to someone else. Bishop announced his decision to step down as head coach last week. The successful Grainger coach compiled an overall record of 251-161 and won the District 2-AA regular season championship six times in 11 seasons. The Lady Grizzlies won the district tournament three times, were regional runner-up once and advanced to the sectional round of the TSSAA post-season in 2019, falling one win short of a trip to the state tournament.