BMW To Slash Production Costs By A Quarter Until 2025
“May you live in interesting times” may be an old Chinese curse but it doesn’t necessarily have a strictly negative meaning. Yes, in many cases the “uninteresting times” are safer and more comfortable, but the world never stops changing and evolving. It’s probably safe to say the times are interesting for BMW - and the automotive industry as a whole - and the Bavarian company has important changes coming to its business. Some are exciting and some are not.www.motor1.com