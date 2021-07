Mexico's central bank raised an unusual red flag when it upended markets with a surprise interest rate increase last month: Drought may pressure farm prices, it warned. It was the only new item the central bank, known as Banxico, listed among inflation risks on the day it lifted borrowing costs for the first time since 2018. The worst drought in decades, according to NASA, may have persuaded policymakers to turn hawkish, central banker Gerardo Esquivel said in a subsequent interview.