A rough five-minute stretch for the Green Bay Glory was all that was needed in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Dutch Lions on Sunday evening. The game was scoreless through the first 30 minutes of play, but the Dutch Lions scored three goals in five minutes to give them a 3-0 lead. The Glory would get on the board in the 43rd minute when Shaelynn Gerred knocked in a rebound off the corner kick to make it 3-1.