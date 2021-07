When I graduated in January 1965 from the newly named Old Dominion College (now University) that had previously been the Norfolk Extension of William and Mary, I found the job market bleak for persons with history and political science majors. I could find a job, but I wanted one that would allow me to use the skills and knowledge I had gained in my dual majors. Teaching was a possibility, but I lacked the necessary credentials. My graduation with a master’s degree in teaching social studies from the University of Virginia provided me with the credentials for teaching, and the internship associated with that program landed me a job teaching history and government in Fairfax County Public Schools.