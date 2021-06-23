Science and Technology in Defiance of the Art of Medicine: The Fundamental Variance of Attitude! (Part 2)

Patient Care necessitates a Solid Doctor-Patient Relationship

“The relationship between the doctor and patient is personal, sacred, professional and is based on mutual trust; therefore, one must ask the middlemen to respect that relationship, as somewhere within their journey fulfilling their business ambitions; they may have to visit the doctor”

If a patient is dissatisfied with their medical care. In order for legal action to be warranted. or in the other end of the spectrum, if patients decide to pursue an alternate course of action there needs to be a clear severance of the relationship between the patient and the physician. The bond between the patient and physician and the mutual respect between both parties is by far the most rudimentary to the institution of quality care. It is personal and resistant to intimidation or substitution.

Nonobservance of the doctor-patient relationship is usually the prolific ground for an alternate plan of action by the patient such as a lawsuit, anti-healthcare, or pursuance of homeopathic treatment modalities. Any element that interferes with the sacred role of the physician and the patient has deemed disruptors of clinical judgment. For example, recent Corporate and their "one-size-fit-all" Protocols have forced physicians to practice at the bottom of their expertise by occupying the clinical decision-making space by taking time away from the valuable communication phase with administrative tasks. Similarly, growing government mandate has inflicted a significant burden on physician practices by shifting scrutiny focus on trails of paperwork and administrative ridiculousness thus cutting time off building rapport with the patient. Or imperfect technologies, notably with respect to the utility of the electronic health record (EHR) systems have comparably increased the thrust on the medical community. In consideration, faulty solutions have created a vicious circle of unrealistic mandates that has triggered physician burnout, patient alienation, and thus healthcare system failure.

”within the realm of the doctor-patient relationship, trust plays an exceptional role in the deliverance of integrity of healthcare, as every relational crack imperils the provision of quality medical service, particularly when that conviction is taken for granted.”

