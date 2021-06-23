Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Opinion: Leftists must making it personal

Post Register
 12 days ago

Isn’t it interesting how folks on the left resort to personal attacks while complaining about the use of personal attacks in discussing policy differences? Kent Granat attacked me in the June 15 Post Register, calling me a “man lacking reason.” Why? Because I happen to hold different views than him on two issues.

www.postregister.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Attacks#Leftists#Americans#Democratic Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Constitutiontheintell.com

Guest Opinion: The fluidity of freedom

The Founding Fathers of our nation held differing opinions on self-government and citizens’ rights. Although they agreed on the core tenet of freedom, there was no unanimity on the meaning of “freedom.” Alexander Hamilton, for example, believed in the right to bear arms. Thomas Jefferson did not believe in allowing women to vote. This.
ProtestsPost Register

Opinion: Extreme partisanship 'foments occasionally riot and insurrection'

A group of American patriots met in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, to sign a document declaring independence from the British crown. The signers ended the Declaration of Independence, saying “we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”. They knew that the formation of...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Police more favored than Black Lives Matter: Poll

More people have a favorable view of the police and law enforcement agencies than the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a national poll. Sixty-nine percent have either a very favorable view or a favorable view of the police, a poll conducted by Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies showed. The Black Lives Matter movement garnered favorability of 45%, with 39% saying they had an unfavorable or very unfavorable view.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tucson Opinion: The filibuster must be protected

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. As our nation’s politics continue to further divide us, Democrats are making matters worse by attempting to abolish the century-old practice of the Senate filibuster to push their progressive agenda. The filibuster is a mechanism created specifically to force some...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats' calls to defund the police are dangerous

Last fall, I was visiting my mother and father after a long bus tour across Kansas. My parents still live in the same home I was raised in, and as I was leaving that fall day, a scene of a riot was on the TV. I vividly remember my mother saying, “Why would any person want to go into law enforcement today?”
Lincoln County, WVHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: Abolish partisanship by pursuing independence

Martin Luther King Jr. speaks from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in August 1963. Only Mahalia Jackson urges him to tell the audience “about the dream” results in that part of the “I have a dream” speech. King mentions “I have a dream” eight times in his speech. Those words still echo today as our nation continues to struggle in finding equity and justice envisioned by the Constitution.
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Conservatives Must Change Course on Free Speech | Opinion

The following essay is excerpted from Michael Knowles' new book, Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds, published June 22 by Regnery. Contrary to the claims of many conservatives, political correctness did not trade "free speech" for "censorship" so much as it traded one set of standards for another, each with its own taboos. The ancient Israelites prohibited utterance of the Holy Name; politically correct moderns censor Mark Twain's use of the n-word in Huckleberry Finn. The traditional liturgical calendar dedicates February, March and June to the Holy Family, St. Joseph and the Sacred Heart of Jesus, respectively; the liturgical calendar of secular liberalism dedicates those months to Black history, women's history and pride, once considered the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, elevated by political correctness to the paramount virtue.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Jim Clyburn 'Absolutely' Open to Manchin's Proposed Voter ID Requirement

House Majority Whip James Clyburn on Sunday said he was "absolutely" open to supporting Senator Joe Manchin's compromise proposal to include voter ID requirements in the Democratic-led election reform measure. The South Carolina Democrat, who previously said voter ID elections requirements were a form of voter suppression, told CNN's Dana...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Court diminishing democratic process

Observers of the Supreme Court do more than sift through the legalese of the written opinions of justices. Collectively, they spend time and resources trying to discern patterns related to when "major" decisions will be issued, retirements may happen, and which justices might vote in a way that is contrary to expectations.
ReligionTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: Interferring with religion is a crime

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof" (Clause 1, Amendment 1 to the Constitution of the United States of America). Critics say this restriction only applies to Congress, and that the president, governors and mayors, city councils, county commissioners and health...